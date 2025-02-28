New Delhi, February 28: Several stocks are expected to be in focus on Friday, February 28, 2025, due to key corporate developments. LIC (NSE: LICI), Transrail Lighting (NSE:TransRailL), Coal India (NSE: CoalIndia), GE Power (NSE: GEPIL) and Kernex Microsystems (NSE: Kernex) are some of the likely stocks to buy or sell on Friday, February 28, according to CNBCTV18.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 continued to show a rangebound trend, closing the monthly F&O expiry session flat-to-negative on February 27. It traded in a range of 22,500-22,700 for the third consecutive session, especially after the February 24 gap-down opening, while the persistent falling VIX brought comfort to the bulls. Now, as we enter a new day, below we look at the stocks to buy or sell on Friday, February 28. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip for 5th Consecutive Series for First Time in 29 Years.

LIC (NSE: LICI): The state-owned insurer has received a GST demand order from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, for the financial year 2020-21. The total demand, including GST, interest, and penalty, amounts to INR 479.88 crore, with INR 242.23 crore in GST, INR 213.43 crore in interest, and INR 24.22 crore as a penalty. Havells Share Price Today, February 27: Stocks of Havells India Limited Down by 8.70% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Transrail Lighting (NSE: TransRailL): The company has secured new orders worth INR 2,752 crore, mainly in the transmission & distribution (T&D) sector. Managing Director and CEO Randeep Narang stated that Transrail Lighting’s order book now stands at INR 10,300 crore, with an additional INR 3,400 crore in potential orders.

Coal India (NSE: CoalIndia): The company announced a uniform levy of INR 300 per tonne across all mines of its subsidiary, Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), effective May 1, 2025. This move, approved by the CIL board, is expected to generate an additional revenue of approximately INR 3,877.50 crore.

GE Power (NSE: GEPIL): The company has secured an additional contract worth INR 273.5 crore from GREENKO KA01 IREP Private Ltd for the Saundatti Hydro Project in Karnataka. The contract includes engineering, procurement, and installation of electromechanical equipment for an additional 320 MW unit.

Kernex Microsystems (NSE: Kernex): South Eastern Railway has awarded a contract worth INR 325.33 crore to the KERNEX-MRT consortium for the supply and installation of the Kavach safety system in Kharagpur and Chakradharpur divisions. The project is to be completed within 1,000 days.

These stocks are expected to remain in focus due to their significant financial and operational developments.

