Cochin Shipyard Ltd's shares will undergo a stock split, turning ex-date on Wednesday, January 10. The split will result in two shares with a face value of Rs 5 each, down from the previous face value of Rs 10. The company, which has witnessed a remarkable 129 per cent surge in the last six months and a 175per cent increase over the past year, fixed January 10, 2024, as the record date for the stock split. Reportedly, Cochin Shipyard has a substantial shipbuilding order book of Rs 22,000 crore as of September 30. The shipyard recently secured a contract worth Rs 488.25 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the repair and maintenance of naval vessel equipment and systems. ONGC Share Price Falls Amid Market Downturn; Check Details Here.

Cochin Shipyard Share Price

