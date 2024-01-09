The shares of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) closed at Rs 216.4, having started at Rs 218.8 on Tuesday, January 9. At Rs 220.75, the maximum price was attained throughout the day, and at Rs 217.1, the lowest. The market capitalization of the firm is Rs 273,998.48 crore. The stock of ONGC has reached a 52-week high of Rs 217.5 and a 52-week low of Rs 140.1. There were 685,127 shares of the stock traded on the BSE. ONGC OFS: Institutional Buyers Portion Over-Subscribed, Put in Bids Worth Rs 4,854 Crore.

ONGC Share Price Falls

ongc मे इन्वेस्ट करना सही रहेगा। पढे पूरा article ONGC Share Price: ओएनजीसी का शेयर प्राइस 217.35 - News Sphere https://t.co/RjTVoZC3EN — News Sphere (@newssphere24) January 9, 2024

