HDFC Bank share price (NSE: HDFCBank) traded at INR 1,948.80, up by INR 13.50 or 0.70% on June 20. The uptick comes as the bank’s non-banking financial arm gears up for its INR 12,500 crore IPO, opening from June 25 to 27. The issue includes an INR 2,500 crore fresh issue and an INR 10,000 crore Offer for Sale, aiming to raise capital and unlock value for HDFC Bank. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 20, 2025: HCL Technologies, Ashoka Buildcon and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

