Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) (NSE: HINDUNILVR) shares opened at INR 2,420.10 on Thursday, July 31, slightly below the previous close of INR 2,437.40. By 10:25 AM, the stock surged 4.03% to INR 2,535.70 following the company’s Q1 results. HUL reported a 4% volume growth and a 3.9% increase in revenue to INR 15,931 crore for the quarter. Net profit rose 7.7% year-on-year to INR 2,732 crore, while EBITDA declined marginally by 1.3% to INR 3,558 crore, slightly missing estimates. The stock is trading comfortably above its 52-week low of INR 2,136.00. CDSL Share Price Today, July 31: CDSL Stock Dips in Early Trade As Rival NSDL Launches INR 4,011 Crore IPO, Check Latest Price on NSE.

