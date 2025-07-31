Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (NSE: CDSL) shares opened at INR 1,495.00 on Thursday, July 31, slightly below the previous close of INR 1,512.80. By 10 AM, the stock was trading at INR 1,497.00, down 1.04%, as investors reacted to the launch of rival National Securities Depository Ltd’s (NSDL) IPO. NSDL’s initial public offering, which opened on July 30 and closes on August 1, aims to raise INR 4,011.60 crore through the sale of 5.01 crore equity shares priced between INR 760 and INR 800 each. This new listing on the BSE is expected to intensify competition with CDSL in the depository services market. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, July 31, 2025: M&M, Tata Steel, Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

CDSL Share Price Today, July 31:

CDSL Share Price on NSE

