IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd’s share price (NSE: Indiamart) fell 6.87% on January 22, trading at INR 2,137.15 on the NSE as of 9:43 AM IST. The decline reflects a loss of INR 157.70 in value, raising investor concerns. IndiaMART, a leading online B2B marketplace, has seen fluctuations amid broader market trends. Investors are advised to monitor updates and financial developments closely. The stock also showed similar performance on the BSE, emphasising the need for caution in current trading conditions. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 22, 2025: Tata Technologies, PNB Housing Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

IndiaMart Share Price Today

Indiamart share price (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)