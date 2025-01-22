Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 22, 2025: Tata Technologies, PNB Housing Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 22: As Indian stock markets continue to navigate through volatility, certain stocks are expected to remain in focus on January 22, 2025. Among them are Tata Technologies (NSE: TATATECH), PNB Housing Finance (NSE: PNBHOUSING), ICICI Prudential Life NSE: ICICIPRULI), KEI Industries (NSE: KEI), Tanla Platforms (NSE: TANLA), Dalmia Bharat (NSE: DALBHARAT), and Indiamart Intermesh (NSE: INDIAMART). These stocks have been highlighted due to their recent earnings reports and market movements. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are likely to make headlines today, providing investors with potential opportunities to monitor.

According to CNBCTV18 report, PNB Housing Finance (NSE: PNBHOUSING) is expected to maintain its positive momentum, following a strong 36% year-on-year rise in net profit for Q3. ICICI Prudential Life (NSE: ICICIPRULI) and Tata Technologies (NSE: TATATECH) also reported promising earnings, which may continue to keep them in the spotlight. On the flip side, Dalmia Bharat (NSE: DALBHARAT) and Tanla Platforms (NSE: TANLA) have faced some challenges, which may influence investor sentiment. RBI Cancels Registration of Mumbai-Based X10 Financial Services Due to ‘Irregularity in Its Digital Lending Operations’.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 22

Tata Technologies (NSE: TATATECH)

Tata Technologies recorded a slight dip in net profit by 1 per cent YoY, amounting to INR 168.6 crore. However, the company experienced a 2.2 per cent increase in revenue, signaling stable growth in the engineering services space.

PNB Housing Finance (NSE: PNBHOUSING) PNB Housing Finance reported a robust 36 per cent YoY increase in net profit for Q3 2024, reaching INR 471.4 crore. The strong performance in net interest income (NII) supports the company’s growth trajectory. ICICI Prudential Life (NSE: ICICIPRULI) ICICI Prudential Life posted a 43 per cent YoY surge in net profit for Q3, reaching INR 326 crore. The company’s strong growth in net premium income reflects its solid market position in the insurance sector. Share Market Today: Sensex Tanks Over 1,200 Points, Nifty Ends at 23,024 Amid US President Donald Trump’s Tariff Threats to BRICS Nations and Other Countries. KEI Industries (NSE: KEI) KEI Industries posted a 9.4 per cent YoY rise in net profit to INR 164.8 crore, driven by a solid 19.8 per cent growth in revenue. The cable manufacturer’s strong performance amid industrial demand suggests the potential for continued upward momentum. Tanla Platforms (NSE: TANLA) Tanla Platforms experienced a 15.4 per cent YoY decline in net profit, reporting INR 118.5 crore for Q3. Despite the decline, the company remains a key player in the digital communications space. Dalmia Bharat (NSE: DALBHARAT) Dalmia Bharat’s net profit plummeted 75.2 per cent YoY, with a significant drop in revenue for Q3. This sharp decline raises concerns over the company’s near-term prospects in the cement industry. Indiamart Intermesh (NSE: INDIAMART) Indiamart Intermesh saw a remarkable 47.6 per cent YoY jump in net profit, reaching INR 121 crore. The strong growth in revenue indicates the e-commerce platform’s continued dominance in the B2B sector. The January 21 session saw benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex plunge to a seven-month low, with the Sensex closing 1,235.08 points down at 75,838.36 and the Nifty slipping 320.10 points to 23,024.65. While weak performances in auto and banking sectors added to the sell-off, small and midcap indices bore the brunt, with losses exceeding 2 per cent. As markets reopen on January 22, all eyes will be on key stocks like PNB Housing Finance, ICICI Prudential Life, and Tata Technologies, alongside global and domestic cues, as investors seek direction amid heightened volatility. (Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

