Weather conditions across major Indian cities on Saturday, February 8, will largely remain stable with limited rain activity. Mumbai is set for hazy sunshine with warm and humid conditions and no rainfall expected. Delhi will witness a clear to partly cloudy sky, with daytime temperatures slightly above normal and cool mornings. Chennai and Bengaluru are likely to see partly cloudy skies with dry weather prevailing, while Hyderabad may experience clear conditions and comfortable temperatures. Kolkata will remain mostly sunny with mild winter warmth and no rain forecast. In the hills, Shimla is expected to stay cold with a partly cloudy sky and a chance of light morning frost, though no fresh snowfall is predicted today. Typhoon Basyang Live Tracker Map on Windy: Philippines Braces for Heavy Rainfall As Tropical Cyclone Approaches Land, Check Real-Time Status Here.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 8

Delhi Weather Today, February 8

Chennai Weather Today, February 8

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 8

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 8

Kolkata Weather Today, February 8

Shimla Weather Today, February 8

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)