INOX India's shares made a strong debut on the stock exchanges, with NSE listing at Rs 949.65 per share (43.88 per cent higher than the issue price of Rs 660) and BSE at Rs 933.15. However, post-listing, the share price experienced a decline of over 7 per cent. The company's stock market debut occurred on December 21, following a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) that saw robust investor interest, oversubscribing the issue 61.28 times. INOX India IPO, which ran from December 14 to December 18, concluded with the IPO allotment finalised on December 19. Stock Market Today: Nifty Sees Biggest Single-Day Decline Since October 26 on FII Selling, Rising COVID Cases in Kerala.

INOX India Share Price

