IRCON International Ltd (NSE: IRCON) witnessed a sharp decline in its share price during early trading on Monday, falling by 8% to INR 165.47. The stock hit a new 52-week low of INR 163.33 amid market volatility. IRCON opened at INR 163.33 and touched an intraday high of INR 171.98 before dipping to its lowest level. The company's market capitalization currently stands at INR 15,570 crore, with a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a dividend yield of 1.87%. IRCON Share Price Today, February 3: Ircon International Stock Drops 5.42% After Budget 2025, Check Stock Price on NSE and BSE.

