Ircon International Ltd's (NSE: IRCON) stock saw a significant decline of 5.42% on February 3, 2025, trading at INR 190.00 as of 10:00 AM IST. The stock opened at INR 192.87, peaked at INR 198.40, and hit a low of INR 189.73. Ircon’s market capitalization stands at INR 17,900 Crore with a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.42. The drop comes amidst a broader decline in railway and defence stocks, following the allocation of funds for the sector in the Budget 2025. Ola Electric Share Price Today, February 3: Stocks of Ola Electric Mobility Limited Rise by 1.75%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

IRCON Share Price Today, February 3

Ircon International Stock Drops 5.42%

