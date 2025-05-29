IRCTC share price (NSE: IRCTC) rose 0.28% to INR 778.55 after the company reported a 26% YoY rise in Q4 net profit to INR 358 crore, aided by a one-time gain of INR 45.68 crore. Revenue climbed to INR 1,269 crore from INR 1,152 crore last year, showing strong performance across business segments. The board has proposed a final dividend of INR 1 per share for FY25, boosting investor sentiment ahead of the 4:00 pm earnings call. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 29, 2025: Finolex Cables, Gensol Engineering, Bata India and IRCTC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

IRCTC Share Price Today

IRCTC share price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

