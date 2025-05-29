Mumbai, May 29: Stocks such as SAIL, Cummins, IRCTC, IndusInd Bank, Finolex Cables, and Birlasoft will be in focus today, May 29, when the Indian stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell shares during Thursday's trading session. As investors and market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling stocks, we bring you a list of shares that are likely to be in the spotlight today.

These shares are SAIL, Cummins, IRCTC, Finolex Cables, IndusInd Bank, Birlasoft, Nuvama Wealth Management, Bata India, Gensol Engineering, Deepak Nitrite, Avanti Feeds, HeidelbergCement India and Natco Pharma. Of the stocks mentioned above, shares of Steel Authority of India Limited (NSE: SAIL), Cummins India Limited (NSE: CUMMINSIND), Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (NSE: IRCTC), and IndusInd Bank Limited (NSE: INDUSINDBK) all ended in red after witnessing declines of INR 0.37, INR 13.90, INR 17.20, and INR 15.80, respectively. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Similarly, stocks of Finolex Cables Limited (NSE: FINCABLES), Gensol Engineering Limited (NSE: GENSOL) and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (NSE: NUVAMA) also closed on a negative note. Shares of Finolex Cables Limited (NSE: FINCABLES), Gensol Engineering Limited (NSE: GENSOL), and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (NSE: NUVAMA) all fell by INR 18.45, INR 1.29, and INR 7.50, respectively.

In addition to the above shares, stocks of Bata India Limited (NSE: BATAINDIA), BIRLASOFT LIMITED (NSE: BSOFT), Avanti Feeds Limited (NSE: AVANTIFEED) and HeidelbergCement India Limited (NSE: HEIDELBERG) all ended Wednesday's trading session in green. It is worth noting that stocks of Bata India Limited (NSE: BATAINDIA), BIRLASOFT LIMITED (NSE: BSOFT), Avanti Feeds Limited (NSE: AVANTIFEED) and HeidelbergCement India Limited (NSE: HEIDELBERG) ended on a positive note after witnessing a rise of INR 0.30, INR 7.50, INR 12.15 and INR 1.27, respectively. Bank Holidays May 26-June 1: Banks To Remain Closed for 3 Days Next Week, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

On the other hand, shares of Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE: DEEPAKNTR) and Natco Pharma Limited (NSE: NATCOPHARM) closed in red after falling by INR 38.80 and 10.65 during the May 28 trading session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

