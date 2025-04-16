Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (NSE: IREDA) surged 5.74% to INR 176.56 in early trading on April 16, 2025, after the company reported strong Q4FY25 results. IREDA opened at INR 177.03, up from its previous close of INR 166.98, reflecting investor optimism. The company reported a 49% year-on-year jump in net profit for Q4FY25, reaching INR 502 crore compared to INR 337 crore in Q4FY24. For FY25, the PSU reported a 36% increase in net profit, reaching INR 1,698.60 crore. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 16, 2025: IndusInd Bank, IREDA and Gensol Engineering Among Shares That May Remain in the Spotlight on Wednesday.

IREDA Shares Jump 5.7% on Strong Q4 Results

IREDA Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

