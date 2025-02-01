Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd (NSE: IRFC) opened higher at INR 151.90 on February 1, continuing its positive momentum on Union Budget 2025 Day. In early trade, the stock surged to INR 155.10, marking a 2.76 per cent increase amid heightened investor optimism. The rise comes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget at 11 AM, detailing fiscal policies and taxation reforms. IRFC shares had already gained 2 per cent a day earlier, reflecting strong market sentiment ahead of the budget announcement. Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget 2025–26 for 8th Consecutive Time; Will Deliver Budget Speech in Lok Sabha From 11 AM.

IRFC Share Price Today, February 1 on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

