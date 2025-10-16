Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd (NSE: IRFC) opened at INR 125.50 on Thursday, October 16, slightly above the previous close of INR 124.88, and edged up 0.02% to INR 124.90 by 10:15 AM in early trade. The stock is trading well below its 52-week high of INR 166.90, while the 52-week low stands at INR 108.04. Investor interest follows IRFC’s Q2 FY26 results, reporting a net profit of INR 1,777 crore, up 10.2% from INR 1,612.65 crore a year ago, despite total revenue from operations falling 7.6% year-on-year to INR 6,371.89 crore. Sequentially, net profit grew 1.8% from Q1FY26, while revenue declined nearly 8% to INR 6,371.89 crore. RBL Bank Share Price Today, October 16: RBL Bank Stock Slips 0.60% to INR 297.75 Ahead of Board Meeting; Check Latest Price on NSE.

IRFC Share Price Today, October 16:

IRFC Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)