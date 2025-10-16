Shares of RBL Bank Ltd (NSE: RBLBANK) opened at INR 302.00 on Thursday, October 16, up from the previous close of INR 299.55, but slipped to INR 297.75 by 9:55 AM, down 0.60% in early trade. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high of INR 305.00, while the 52-week low stands at INR 146.10. Investor sentiment remains cautious ahead of the board meeting scheduled for Saturday, October 18, where the bank will consider a fundraise via preferential issue, private placement, or other methods, alongside its Q2 FY26 results. Reports suggest that Emirates NBD is exploring the acquisition of up to a 60% stake in RBL Bank, including the mandatory open offer. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 16, 2025: Axis Bank, HDFC Life and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

RBL Bank Share Price Today, October 16:

RBL Bank Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)