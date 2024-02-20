Juniper Hotels Limited is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO), slated to commence on February 21 and conclude on February 23. With a price band set at Rs 342 to Rs 360 per equity share, the company aims to raise Rs 1,800 crore through the issuance of five crore fresh shares. The hospitality giant aims to raise Rs 1,800 crore through the IPO, primarily directed towards repaying loans and recent acquisitions. Investors can participate with a minimum bid of 40 shares, and the allotment process will be finalised by February 26. With a portfolio boasting Hyatt-affiliated hotels and serviced apartments, Juniper Hotels reported a reduced net loss of Rs 1.5 crore in FY23, down from Rs 188 crore the previous year. The IPO is anticipated to list on both the BSE and NSE, targeting a listing date around February 28. Nova Agritech IPO: Subscription Period Rescheduled, Opens Today Following Market Holiday; All You Need To Know About the Issue.

Juniper Hotels IPO Launch

