Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share price (NSE: Maruti) rose 0.69% to INR 11,922.70 as of 10:02 am on January 3, reflecting an increase of INR 81.40. The stock’s positive movement highlights investor optimism in the automobile giant. Maruti Suzuki continues to attract attention on the NSE and BSE, driven by its strong market position and steady performance. Traders are closely watching the stock for further developments, considering its consistent role as a leader in India’s automotive industry. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 3, 2025: NHPC, Biocon and Varun Beverages Among Shares Expected To Remain in Focus on Friday.

Maruti Share Price

Maruti Suzuki Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

