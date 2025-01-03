Mumbai, January 3: Investing in stocks comes with its own shares of risks and rewards. However, investors and traders every day look forward to buying and selling stocks. While buying and selling of stocks continue, it's important to be aware of the latest share market trends and the stocks that will be in focus on the given day. Today, January 3, stocks such as Biocon Limited (NSE: Biocon), Hindustan Zinc (NSE: Hindzinc), Wockhardt Limited (NSE: Wockpharma), etc, will remain in the spotlight during trading throughout the day. Besides the above stocks, shares of NHPC Limited (NSE: NHPC), Varun Beverages Limited (NSE: VBL), Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: Maha Bank), Pricol Limited (NSE: Pricol), Avenue Supermarts Limited (NSE: Dmart) will also remain in focus.

Additionally, stocks such as Honasa Consumer (NSE: Honasa), Capital Small Finance Bank Limited (NSE: Capital SFB) and RITES Limited (NSE: Rites) are among the shares to watch out for on Friday. A total of 11 stocks will be in focus today during trading. If you're interested in buying or selling stocks, it's important to keep an eye on stock market updates to make the most of the market movements. Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars Over 1,400 Points, Nifty Jumps About 450 Points on Earnings Optimism.

Which Stocks Are in Focus Today, January 3

Speaking about the stocks in focus today, Biocon Limited (NSE: Biocon) and Hindustan Zinc (NSE: Hindzinc) closed in the green on Thursday, January 2, while Wockhardt Limited (NSE: Wockpharma) ended the day in negative. Similarly, NHPC Limited (NSE: NHPC), Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: Maha Bank) and Avenue Supermarts Limited (NSE: Dmart) closed in green during trading on Thursday. On the other hand, stocks such as Varun Beverages Limited (NSE: VBL) and RITES Limited (NSE: Rites) ended their day in negative.

Name of Stock Stock During Opening on Jan 2 Stock During Closing on Jan 2 Biocon Limited (NSE: Biocon) INR 368.80 INR 372.25 Hindustan Zinc (NSE: Hindzinc) INR 447 INR 454 Wockhardt Limited (NSE: Wockpharma) INR 1,464 INR 1,441.05 NHPC Limited (NSE: NHPC) INR 82.20 INR 82.70 Varun Beverages Limited (NSE: VBL) INR 654 INR 648 Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: Maha Bank) INR 52.59 INR 52.70 Pricol Limited (NSE: Pricol) ----- ---- Avenue Supermarts Limited (NSE: Dmart) INR 3,564.95 INR 3,615.30 Honasa Consumer (NSE: Honasa) INR 249.95 INR 250.10 Capital Small Finance Bank Limited (NSE: Capital SFB) INR 293.25 INR 294.50 RITES Limited (NSE: Rites) INR 297.90 INR 293.50

Honasa Consumer (NSE: Honasa) and Capital Small Finance Bank Limited (NSE: Capital SFB) ended their day on a positive note. Meanwhile, the Indian stock market ended on a high note on Thursday, January 2, with both benchmark indices registering significant gains. At the end of the day, the Sensex soared 1,436.30 points to close at 79,943.71, while the Nifty jumped 445.75 points to end at 24,188.65. Stock Markets Start 2025 on High Note, Snap Two-day Decline on Buying in Bluechips.

Top gainers in the Nifty included stocks such as Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, and Shriram Finance.

