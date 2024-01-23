Bids for Nova AgriTech Limited's initial public offering (IPO) can be placed until January 25, 2024. The IPO opened for business today, i.e. on Tuesday, January 23. The price range for the agri-tech company's Nova AgriTech IPO is set at ₹39 to ₹41 for each equity share. The initial offer is intended to raise 143.81 crore for the firm. It is suggested that the book construction issue be listed on the BSE and NSE. In the interim, shares of Nova AgriTech are available for trade in the grey market. Nova Agritech IPO: Subscription Period Rescheduled, Opens Today Following Market Holiday; All You Need To Know About the Issue.

Nova Agritech IPO GMP

Nova Agritech IPO was fully subscribed on first day of the bidding process on Tueday.https://t.co/WNUAU0FsD4 — ETMarkets (@ETMarkets) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)