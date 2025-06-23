Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NSE: ONGC) opened at INR 253.01 on Monday, June 23, and were trading at INR 252.17 by 10:00 AM, up 0.11% from the previous close of INR 251.89. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of INR 345.00. The slight uptick follows the ONGC board’s approval to provide a corporate guarantee of up to USD 412 million to back its overseas arm, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Videsh Ltd (OVL), for International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) operations. Bharti Airtel Share Price Today, June 23: Bharti Airtel Stock Dips Slightly Amid Brokerage Firm’s Bullish Outlook, Check Latest Price on NSE.

ONGC Share Price Today:

ONGC Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

