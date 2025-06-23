Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd (NSE: BHARTIARTL) opened at INR 1,930.00 on Monday, June 23, slightly dipping to INR 1,933.10 by 9:45 AM, down 0.19% from the previous close of INR 1,936.70. The stock remains close to its 52-week high of INR 1,949.00 reached recently. This minor decline comes despite a bullish outlook from global brokerage Jefferies, which named Bharti Airtel its top telecom pick. Jefferies cited strong consumption potential, promising mid-teen revenue growth, lower capital expenditure intensity, and attractive valuations as key drivers. The brokerage set a price target of INR 2,370, suggesting a 27% upside from current levels. However, risks such as a lack of tariff hikes and slower 5G monetisation were also noted. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 23, 2025: TCS, Hindustan Aeronautics and Granules India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today:

Bharti Airtel Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

