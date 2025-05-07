One97 Communications Ltd (NSE: Paytm), the parent company of digital payments giant Paytm, witnessed a strong rally in its stock price on Tuesday, May 7. The share rose by 5.74%, gaining INR 46.75 to trade at INR 861.60 as of 10:14 AM IST. The stock opened at INR 808.00 and touched an intraday high of INR 869.80. While the current price is still below its 52-week high of INR 1,062.95, it is significantly higher than its 52-week low of INR 310.00.

Paytm Share Price Today, May 7

