Shares of PG Electroplast Ltd (NSE: PGEL) opened at INR 559.35 on Monday, August 11, down from the previous close of INR 588.80, reflecting ongoing bearish sentiment. By 10:10 AM, the stock plunged further by 14.43%, trading at INR 503.85 amid heavy selling pressure. This sharp decline extends the losing streak that began on Friday, when the stock crashed nearly 23%, marking the steepest single-day fall in the company’s history. The sell-off followed disappointing Q1 financial results and a significant downward revision of the full-year guidance, shaking investor confidence. The stock now trades closer to its lower price band of INR 471.05, far from its 52-week high of INR 1,054.20 hit earlier this year. NSDL Share Price Today, August 11: NSDL Stock Climbs to INR 1,410, Extending Gains for 4th Consecutive Session Since IPO Debut.

