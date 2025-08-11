National Securities Depository Ltd (BOM: 544467) shares opened at INR 1,301.00 on Monday, August 11, just above the previous close of INR 1,300.30. By 9:50 AM, the stock surged 8.44% to INR 1,410.00, marking its fourth consecutive day of gains since debuting on August 6. NSDL’s shares have been steadily climbing, hitting a fresh 52-week high of INR 1,425.00 during intraday trade. The stock continues to trade within its price band of INR 1,040.25 to INR 1,560.35, reflecting strong investor interest. This sustained momentum highlights positive market sentiment following the IPO. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 11, 2025: Tata Motors, Manappuram Finance and Voltas Ltd Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

NSDL Share Price Today, August 11:

