Railtel Corporation of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) stocks opened on a positive note today, February 10, as soon as the stock market opened for trading. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Railtel Corporation of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) were trading at INR 352.65 and grew by INR 19.75 or 5.95 per cent. It is worth noting that shares of Railtel Corporation of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) saw their 52-week high of INR 478.95 on June 10 last year and 52-week low of INR 265.50 on March 3, 2025.

Railtel Share Price Today, February 10, 2026

