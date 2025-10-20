Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE: RELIANCE) opened at INR 1,440.00 on Monday, October 20, up from the previous close of INR 1,416.80, and surged to INR 1,464.80 by 10:10 AM, up 3.34% in early trade. The stock is trading below its 52-week high of INR 1,551.00, while the 52-week low stands at INR 1,114.85. Investor interest surged after Reliance reported a strong Q2 FY26 performance, with consolidated net profit rising 10% YoY to INR 18,165 crore. Revenue increased 10% to INR 2.55 lakh crore, driven by robust growth across energy, digital, and retail segments. Improved operating margins of 18% highlighted the strength of RIL’s diversified business model. RBL Bank Share Price Today, October 20: RBL Bank Shares Jump 5.81% During Early Trade After Announcing Q2 FY26 Results; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Reliance Shares Jump 3.34% After Strong Q2 Earnings

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

