New Delhi, October 20: The Indian stock market reached 52-week highs last week due to stable Q2 results and returning foreign institutional investors. Key factors for the upcoming week include US trade talks, Q2 earnings from major firms, and rupee stability, with market sentiment expected to strengthen further. Below are the stocks to buy or sell on October 20.

Punjab National Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bank of India, and JSW Energy reported mixed Q2 FY26 results reflecting varied performances across sectors. Share Market News: Nifty, Sensex Surge Over 2% This Week Amid Renewed Hopes of US-India Trade Deal.

Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB) posted a 14% year-on-year net profit rise to INR 4,904 crore, driven by improved asset quality and stable capital adequacy. Its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 3.45% from 4.48% last year, with net NPA falling to 0.36%. Total income grew 5.1% to INR 36,214 crore, and operating profit rose to INR 7,227 crore, indicating solid financial health and operational efficiency in the banking sector. When Is Muhurat Trading 2025? Which Stocks To Pick During Diwali Muhurat Trading? List of 10 Stocks Recommended by Motilal Oswal.

Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE) reported a strong 10% YoY consolidated net profit increase to INR 18,165 crore, supported by broad-based growth in energy, digital, and retail segments. Revenue rose 10% to INR 2.55 lakh crore, with improved operating margins of 18%, underscoring RIL’s diversified business model and resilient earnings.

HDFC Bank (NSE:,HDFCBANK) net profit climbed 10.8% YoY to INR 18,641.3 crore, beating estimates through loan growth and improved asset quality. Net interest income grew to INR 31,551.5 crore, while gross NPA fell to 1.24%, and net NPA to 0.42%, highlighting strong risk management.

Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA) net profit rose 7.6% YoY to INR 2,554 crore, buoyed by lower bad loans and improved asset quality. Gross NPA fell sequentially to 2.54%, with net NPA declining to 0.65%, reflecting a recovery in the public banking sector.

In contrast, JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY) saw a 17.4% YoY net profit decline to INR 705 crore due to a significant 60% revenue drop and reduced EBITDA by 77.8%, though consolidated EBITDA benefited from renewable projects rising 67% YoY, signaling transition challenges and opportunities in the energy sector.

These performances highlight strong banking sector resilience and diversification benefits for conglomerates like RELIANCE amid sectoral challenges faced by power utilities like JSWENERGY.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

