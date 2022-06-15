According to the Bloomberg report on June 15, Shanghai remains one of the World's most expensive cities to live in. On the other hand, New York city in the United States of America has been slipped out of the top ten positions. Purchases in Shanghai are now more expensive than anywhere else in the world, including Hong Kong, the former world's most expensive city.

