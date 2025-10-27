Mumbai, October 27: How many trading holidays are there in November 2025? The question comes as people are looking online to know how many days the stock market will remain closed for trading in the next month. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) websites, the stock market will officially remain closed only for one day in November 2025. So, when is the lone trading holiday in the upcoming month?

As per NSE and BSE's stock market holiday list for November 2025, trading will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, on account of Prakash Gurpurb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. In addition to the official trading holiday, both exchanges will stay shut for trading on all Saturdays and Sundays of the month (weekends). The weekend dates include Saturdays (November 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29) and Sundays (November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30). Bank Holidays in November 2025: From Kannada Rajyothsava to Wangala Festival, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 10 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Official Trading Holidays in November 2025

Date: Day: Stock Market Holiday: November 5 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

List of Share Market Holidays in November 2025

Date: Day: Stock Market Open or Closed: November 1 Saturday Stock market closed November 2 Sunday Stock market closed November 8 Saturday Stock market closed November 9 Sunday Stock market closed November 15 Saturday Stock market closed November 16 Sunday Stock market closed November 22 Saturday Stock market closed November 23 Sunday Stock market closed November 29 Saturday Stock market closed November 30 Sunday Stock market closed

When Is the Next Official Trading Holiday?

The next official trading holiday after Prakash Gurpurb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev is in December. The National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will observe a closure on Thursday, December 25, on account of Christmas. This means, no trading will take place on December 25 on both exchanges. This year, the Indian stock markets will observe a total of 14 trading holidays. The 14 trading holidays, which began with Mahashivratri and Holi in February and March, will conclude with Christmas on December 25. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

List of Trading Holidays in 2025

Between these trading holidays, the stock markets remain closed for trading on several occasions, such as Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid), Mahavir Jayanti, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Maharashtra Day, Independence Day/Parsi New Year, Ganesh Chaturthi. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Balipratipada. In total, the NSE and BSE will stay shut for 11 days this month.

