Shares of Titan Company surged by 3 per cent, opening at INR 3,576 on January 7, up from its previous close of INR 3,470.40. This marks the fifth consecutive session of gains for the stock, which has been buoyed by strong Q3 FY25 results. Titan's 24 per cent year-on-year growth in the December quarter, led by a 25 per cent increase in its Jewellery segment, has sparked bullish sentiment among brokerages. The positive performance has resulted in increased confidence in Titan's growth prospects, driving the stock higher.

Titan Share Price Today, January 7:

TITAN Company Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

