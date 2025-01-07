Indo Farm Equipment (NSE: INDOFARM) shares debuted strongly on January 7, opening at INR 256 on the NSE, a 19.07 per cent rise from the IPO issue price of INR 215. The IPO, which was oversubscribed by 229.68 times during its December 31 to January 2 bidding window, had an issue price range of INR 204– INR 215. A day prior to the listing, the shares commanded a 53 per cent premium in the grey market. The robust demand reflects investor confidence in the company’s growth potential. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 7, 2025: ICICI Prudential, Bajaj Finserv and Caplin Point Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Indo Farm Equipment (NSE: INDOFARM) Share Price Today, January 7:

Indo Farm Equipment Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

