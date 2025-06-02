Vodafone Group announced the successful completion of the merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK, a British telecommunication company known as "CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings Limited". The merger, now called "VodafoneThree", would have a 51% stake in Vodafone Group PLC and 49% held by CKHGT. VodafoneThree will invest GBP 11 billion over 10 10-year period to build a leading 5G network in the United Kingdom, starting with a GBP 1.3 billion investment in the first year. Annual cost and capex synergies of GBP 700 million are expected by year five. VodafoneThree said, "...the combined business is expected to deliver cost and capex synergies of £700 million per annum by the fifth year after completion and the transaction is expected to be accretive to Vodafone’s Adjusted free cash flow from FY29 onwards." Truecaller Crosses 3 Million Paid Users, Surpasses 1 Million Subscribers on iOS With 16% Growth.

Vodafone UK, Three UK Merge and Create 'VodafoneThree' for UK Telecommunication Operations

We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the merger of @VodafoneUK and @ThreeUK. #VodafoneThree will deliver a vastly superior mobile experience for millions of customers and businesses up and down the country. — Vodafone Group (@VodafoneGroup) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)