Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G services are expanding further as the telecom provider has announced the launch of its 5G network in Kochi. Vi continues its mission to offer 5G services across key cities in India. Following rollouts in Kozhikode and Malappuram last month, Vi is now bringing its next-gen network to more cities in Kerala. The company has also confirmed that Vi 5G services will be available in Thiruvananthapuram starting from August 20 (tomorrow). Users with 5G-enabled devices in these areas can now experience faster speeds and improved connectivity. As part of its introductory offer, Vi users can enjoy unlimited 5G data on plans starting from INR 299. Apple Music Airtel Prepaid Plan: Bharti Airtel Offers Free Access to Apple’s Music Streaming Service Amid Spotify Price Hike in India; Know Benefits, How To Activate.

Vi 5G Services Expands in Kerala

After successfully rolling our #5G services in Kozhikode and Malappuram last month, Vi 5G is now live in Kochi and will be available in Thiruvananthapuram from August 20! This expansion is part of our ongoing 5G rollout across multiple cities in the country. Our users in Kochi… pic.twitter.com/uFiYbpktBu — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) August 18, 2025

