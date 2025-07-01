Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER) stocks opened on a negative note today, July 1. Shares of Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER) were trading at INR 3,097.50, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website. It is also learnt that stocks of Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER) fell by INR 41.90 or 1.33 per cent. It is worth noting that Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER) shares saw their 52-week high of INR 3,743 on November 6, 2024. Gensol Engineering Share Price Today, July 1: Stocks of Gensol Engineering Limited Rise by 4.99% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Waaree Energies Share Price Today, July 1, 2025

Waaree Energies shares opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

