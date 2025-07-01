Stocks of Gensol Engineering Limited (NSE: GENSOL) opened in the green today, July 1. According to the latest stock market updates, shares of Gensol Engineering Limited (NSE: GENSOL) were trading at INR 44.43 and rose by INR 2.11 or 4.99 per cent in early trade. Notably, Gensol Engineering Limited (NSE: GENSOL) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 1,062.50 on July 1, 2024 and 52-week low of INR 40.3 on June 30 this year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 1, 2025: Reliance Infrastructure, Bank of India, and HCLTech Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Gensol Engineering Share Price Today, July 1, 2025

Shares of Gensol Engineering opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

