People from around the world pelted each other with tomatoes as Spain's famous "Tomatina" street tomato fight took place on Wednesday, August 31 in Buñol after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People on trucks unloaded tons of tomatoes along the main street of the town for participants in the festival.

Watch Video:

WATCH: Revelers pelt each other with tomatoes as Spain's famous "Tomatina" festival returned after a two-year suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic (video via @quicktake) pic.twitter.com/uMNGk2Ngpg — Bloomberg (@business) August 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)