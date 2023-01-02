2023 will be a tough year, “tougher than the year we leave behind” for the world economy, warned IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva. She further said, “We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession.” The warning from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief comes amid the Ukraine war, higher interest rates and the surge in coronavirus infections in China fuelled by the Omicron variant. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says ‘No Other Option but To Implement IMF Program’, Calls It ‘Painful Reality’

