Wipro Ltd (NSE: WIPRO) saw its stock price rise by 1.50 INR (0.63%) on April 21, 2025, with the share trading at 238.40 INR at 9:52 AM IST. The stock opened at 237.40 INR, reaching a high of 240.60 INR and a low of 237.40 INR during the trading session. The company currently boasts a market capitalisation of 2.49 lakh crores (2.49LCr) and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.06. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 21, 2025: Jio Financial Services, Infosys and Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Wipro Stocks Open at INR 237.40, Rise 0.63%

Wipro Share Price Today, April 21

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)