Shares of Zen Technologies Limited (NSE: ZENTEC) were trading at INR 1,122.50 in the early morning trade after opening in green. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of Zen Technologies Limited (NSE: ZENTEC) rose by INR 53.30 or 4.99 per cent today. Zen Technologies Limited (NSE: ZENTEC) saw its 52-week high of INR 2,627 on December 24 last year. JBM Auto Share Price Today, February 20: Stocks of JBM Auto Limited Fall INR 21.65, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Zen Technologies Stock Price

Zen Technologies shares opened in green. (Photo credits: NSE)

