Stocks of JBM Auto Limited (NSE: JBMA) opened in red today, February 20, in the early morning trade. As per the latest trading updates, JBM Auto Limited (NSE: JBMA) shares were trading at INR 625.95 and fell by INR 21.65 or 3.34 per cent. JBM Auto Limited (NSE: JBMA) saw its 52-week high of INR 1,207.13 on February 21 last year and a 52-week low of INR 557 on February 18 this year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 20, 2025: Mahindra Group, Orchid Pharma, Torrent Power Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

JBM Auto Share Price Today

JBM Auto shares opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)