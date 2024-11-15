‘Kubera’ Glimpse: First Look of Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Out; Watch the Mysterious Teaser

The first look of 'Kubera', starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna, has been unveiled. The teaser gives a glimpse into the film's intense crime-thriller plot.

Kubera Glimpse (Photo Credits: YouTube)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 15, 2024 06:58 PM IST

The highly anticipated pan-India film, Kubera, directed by Shekhar Kammula, has unveiled its first glimpse. Dhanush took to social media on November 15, 2024, to share the intriguing video, offering a glimpse into the gritty, crime-thriller world of the film. The star-studded cast includes Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Jim Sarbh, among others.  While the glimpse offers a tantalising glimpse into the film's world, it deliberately withholds specific det

The highly anticipated pan-India film, Kubera, directed by Shekhar Kammula, has unveiled its first glimpse. Dhanush took to social media on November 15, 2024, to share the intriguing video, offering a glimpse into the gritty, crime-thriller world of the film. The star-studded cast includes Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Jim Sarbh, among others.  While the glimpse offers a tantalising glimpse into the film's world, it deliberately withholds specific details about the plot. Kubera is poised to be a socio-drama exploring the complex themes of ambition and power dynamics. The film is being produced in both Tamil and Telugu, with plans for simultaneous releases in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. ‘Kubera’: New Poster Teases Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Intense and Cool Character - Fans Eager for November 15 Glimpse (View Pic).

Watch 'Kubera' Glimpse (Tamil): 

Watch 'Kubera' Glimpse (Telugu): 

