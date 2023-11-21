The winners of the 51st International Emmy Awards have been announced and one just can’t stop applauding some of the big wins at the event. However, Jim Sarbh, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Rocket Boys, has lost the award. The award has been bagged by Martin Freeman for his role in The Responder. Jim took to his Insta Story and wrote, ‘No Luck Folks’. International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das Wins Best Comedy Award for Vir Das - Landing; Shefali Shah Misses Best Actress to Karla Souza.

Jim Sarbh On Not Winning At The International Emmy Awards 2023

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@jimsarbhforreal)

