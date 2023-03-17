The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, is the remake of the British television series of the same name. Aditya shared a post on Instagram, expressing his excitement after Tom Hiddleston, the ‘OG Night Manager’, video called him post watching his series. Sharing screenshots of the video call, Aditya wrote, “The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday ! He had some kind words to say . Bas aur kya chahiye.” The Night Manager Season 2 in Works! Tom Hiddleston to Return as Jonathan Pine For the Action Series.

Aditya Roy Kapur And Tom Hiddleston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)