Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor has wished the MCU star, Jeremy Renner a speedy recover after he met with an accident while ploughing snow. AK took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of him with Renner. Reportedly, the Hollywood star's health is said to be 'critical but stable' after the incident. FYI, Anil Kapoor is due to appear in Jeremy's upcoming show Rennervations, whose one episode is shot in Rajasthan, India. The actors have also worked together in Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol. Jeremy Renner Accident: Hawkeye Actor 'Critical but Stable' After Getting Injured in Snow-Plowing Incident.

Anil Kapoor With Jeremy Renner:

Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy 🤗🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/Lar52njJoo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)