Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Monday (October 18) and shared an adorable picture of hubby Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika Kohli. In the picture, Virat and Vamika can be seen laughing at each other. The happy photo will surely win our hearts! While sharing the cute picture, the PK actress wrote, "My whole heart in one frame."

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)