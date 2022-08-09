Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who is popularly known for his roles in Dunkirk, Eternals, The Batman among others, has welcomed a baby boy with partner Alyson Sandro. He shared the good news with his fans on social media by sharing picture of his newborn and even revealed that they have named him Brando. Khloe Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby Boy Via Surrogacy – Reports.

Barry Keoghan & Alyson Sandro’s Son Brando

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Keoghan (@keoghan92)

The Newly Blessed Parents

Barry Keoghan is officially a dad! pic.twitter.com/OnxZSUK06Y — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 8, 2022

