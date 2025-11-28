Bengali film actress and politician Tanusree Chakraborty is married! She left fans surprised after suddenly tying the knot with Atlanta-based IT professional Sujit Basu. Their wedding took place at the Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas in an intimate gathering. The couple reportedly met two years ago in Kolkata through a common friend. While speaking to Calcutta Times, Tansuree said, "I am lucky to be married to a man whom I can call home."While Tanusree herself did not share any pictures from her wedding on social media yet, she re-posted an Instagram story originally shared by producer Rana Sarkar featuring glimpses from her big day. Sara Khan Marries Krrish Pathak After 1 Year of Dating; TV Actress Shares First Pictures From Their Registered Wedding, Pens ‘Two Faiths, One Script, Infinite Love’.

Bengali Actress Tanusree Chakraborty Marries IT Professional Sujit Basu in Surprise LA Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rana Sarkar (@ranassocial)

